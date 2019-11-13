



STOCKTON (CBS13) – Surveillance cameras are everywhere: rolling at businesses, homes, and along city streets posts, to name a few. But it doesn’t matter how many times criminal acts are recorded and publicized — and often result in arrests — criminals think they can get away with it.

The Stockton Police Department on Wednesday shared a photo of an October 4 break-in. A man whose face was poorly concealed by a scarf smashed the front door glass of a laundromat in the 1000 block of N. Wilson Way and went inside, according to a statement from the Stockton Police Department.

They didn’t say what the man took from the business, but estimate he caused roughly $600 in damage.

The suspect is described police as a black male adult, between 25-35 years old, between 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall, and 200-225 pounds. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, green jacket, plaid scarf, and green pants with a reflective strip on the right ankle.

He was wearing a dark-colored backpack and a red gym bag.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact Stockton PD Detective Gandy at 937-5475 or Stockton Crime Stoppers Inc.at 946-0600.