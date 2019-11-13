SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento Zoo’s red panda, Gizmo, is now on exhibit.

The endangered red panda has spent several months bonding with his mom, Amaya, and is finally ready to greet visitors, according to a statement from the Zoo. Swipe through photos of Gizmo, below.

red panda 2– Sacramento Zoo

red panda 4– Sacramento Zoo

red panda 3– Sacramento Zoo

red panda 1– Sacramento Zoo

Gizmo is described as playful and curious. He is being kept in the zoo’s courtyard exhibit near the lion habitat. He’ll stay there a few months before returning to his off-exhibit home.

“Make sure to visit the zoo and say hi to Gizmo!” the zoo says.