RIVERBANK (CBS13) – Authorities say they have rescued more than a dozen Chihuahuas in Riverbank.

A total of 19 dogs were rescued on Tuesday, according to Riverbank Police Services.

The Chihuahuas were all living in a two-bedroom apartment in conditions animal control officers described as “awful.”

Riverbank police say prospective adopters should contact the Oakdale Animal Shelter at (209) 847-5625.