PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — Placer County Sheriff’s Deputies had a major pot bust in Penryn last month.

Sheriff’s deputies say they uncovered two “hoop houses” containing 345 marijuana plants after a search warrant. Hoop houses are makeshift greenhouses made with PVC pipes and tarps to house marijuana grows.

Deputies arrested Mexican resident Apolonio Chavez Guijosa, 29, and said he was growing under an agreement with the property owners. Guijosa was charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and the cultivation of marijuana. He was released from jail after posting $10,000 bail.

The sheriff’s office said criminal charges have been submitted to the Placer County District Attorney against the property owner as well.