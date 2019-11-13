



Police say a DUI suspect was to blame for an early morning power outage in Lincoln on Wednesday.

Lincoln police say, a little after 3 a.m., a car crashed into a power pole along the 800 block of H Street – right behind the police department.

The power pole came down due to the crash, bringing live wires with it.

No injuries were reported, however, and the driver – identified as 23-year-old Lincoln resident Rachel Musladin – was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

About 100 PG&E customers temporarily lost power due to the crash. Power has since been restored.