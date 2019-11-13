ELK GROVE (CBS13) – A man has died after an early-morning crash in Elk Grove on Wednesday.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on Laguna Boulevard, near High Tech Court.

Elk Grove police say a man was driving a pickup truck when, for an unknown reason, he hit the center median. The truck then crossed the road and crashed into a tree.

Police have not released the name of the man, but they say he was 27 years old.

Laguna Boulevard between Haussman Street and Laguna Main Street was closed through the early morning hours.