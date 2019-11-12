ANTIOCH (CBS13) — Police in Antioch are investigating a shocking video showing the moment an argument took a violent turn.

The driver appears to intentionally ram into a man with his car. The video starts with the two men arguing, then escalates when one of the men gets into his car, puts it in reverse, and smashes into the other man.

The video has gone viral, with one than 1.5 million views on Twitter.

Antioch police say it’s investigating this as an assault with a deadly weapon.

WARNING: Video contains graphic content and profanity.