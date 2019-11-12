



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento woman is searching for her lost squirrel and has turned to social media and paper flyers to find her.

The flyers are posted around Sacramento featuring the squirrel eating a pumpkin cheesecake cookie.

A woman named Emmy said her squirrel, Squeakers, was last seen at 17th and V Streets. She is offering a reward to whoever finds Squeakers and said on the flyer, “I will hand you cash no questions asked. I just want my baby back.”

Squeakers loves blueberries, avocado cucumber, pistachios, and responds to her name. Emmy bottle-fed Squeakers and raised her indoors, so she said Squeakers is in danger outdoors.

She is asking anyone who finds Squeakers to send pictures to squeakerfeet@gmail.com.