ISLETON (CBS13) – Highway 12 is closed Tuesday morning after a crash.

The incident happened a little after 7:30 a.m. on Highway 12 between Mokelumne River and Jackson Slough.

Exactly what kind of crash happened is unclear, but California Highway Patrol says all lanes of the highway are closed.

No estimated time of reopening has been given. Drivers are being advised to use a different route.