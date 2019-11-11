Bunny James BoxesWe're getting into the holiday season, so you may be already thinking about what you're going to gift your loved ones so Julissa is here to introduce you to Bunny James Boxes. Delicious gift boxes for every kind of foodie, making gift giving easy!

Veterans Day BBQLori Wallace is celebrating our heroes this Veterans Day! Roads Home is teaming up with Sutter's Fort Park to host the 2nd Annual Veteran's Day Appreciate BBQ!

NASA Man: A Glimpse Of MercuryWant to catch a glimpse of Mercury? Don't look too close, but today, our solar system's smallest planet will appear as a small black dot gliding across the face of the Sun. Today Cody is learning more with NASA Scientist Padi Boyd!

Downtown Cambi Brown Pt. 4Downtown Cambi Brown has even more from the town of Placerville!

Swipe Up! Pt. 2Swipe Up! Lori Wallace has more deals with Alexis!

