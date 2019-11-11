Menu
5 AM Club
Talent Bios
Show Info
Contact Us
Station Info
Contests & Promotions
Daily Photos
News
Editor's Picks
Station Info
Video
Latest
Bunny James Boxes
We're getting into the holiday season, so you may be already thinking about what you're going to gift your loved ones so Julissa is here to introduce you to Bunny James Boxes. Delicious gift boxes for every kind of foodie, making gift giving easy!
7 minutes ago
Veterans Day BBQ
Lori Wallace is celebrating our heroes this Veterans Day! Roads Home is teaming up with Sutter's Fort Park to host the 2nd Annual Veteran's Day Appreciate BBQ!
11 minutes ago
NASA Man: A Glimpse Of Mercury
Want to catch a glimpse of Mercury? Don't look too close, but today, our solar system's smallest planet will appear as a small black dot gliding across the face of the Sun. Today Cody is learning more with NASA Scientist Padi Boyd!
28 minutes ago
Downtown Cambi Brown Pt. 4
Downtown Cambi Brown has even more from the town of Placerville!
35 minutes ago
Swipe Up! Pt. 2
Swipe Up! Lori Wallace has more deals with Alexis!
1 hour ago
SHOW INFO
Latest
Monday's Show Info (11/11/19)
Sunday's Show Info (11/10/19)
Saturday's Show Info (11/9/19)
Friday's Show Info (11/8/19)
Thursday's Show Info (11/7/19)
SEGMENTS
BIOS
5AM CLUB
More
Contests
Station Info
Daily Photos
News
Contact Us
Editor's Picks
KMAX LIVE
Watch Now
Vampire Diaries Alum Chris Wood To Guest-Star On Legacies
November 11, 2019 at 8:19 am
Filed Under:
Chris Wood
,
CW
,
entertainment weekly
,
Legacies
,
tv
,
vampire diaries
Kai Parker is returning to Mystic Falls!