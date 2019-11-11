VALLEJO (CBS13) – A man was shot and killed by an off-duty Richmond police officer in Vallejo over the weekend, authorities say.

The shooting happened on Fairgrounds Drive, just before 5:30 p.m.

Vallejo police say the off-duty officer stayed at the scene, but it’s unclear why the officer opened fire in the first place. The person shot was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

No information about the person shot and killed has been released at this point.

Both Vallejo police and the Solano County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the incident.