



All of the major retailers will open to shoppers on Thanksgiving Day this year, with JCPenney opening the earliest and Old Navy staying open the longest.

Walmart is the last big retailer to reveal its Black Friday strategy. It will open at 6 pm on Thanksgiving, according to bestblackfriday.com.

Target announced last week its doors will open at 5 pm Thursday, November 28 and stay open until 1 am Black Friday. Target will re-open to shoppers at 7 am Black Friday.

JCPenney will open at 2 pm. Old Navy will open at 3 pm Thanksgiving and not close until 11 pm on Black Friday. Sears, Kohl’s, Macy’s, Best Buy, and Bed Bath and Beyond, will also open on the holiday.

As of November 11, 2019, the stores that will close are:

Chains with Northern California locations in bold

Army and Airforce Exchange Service

AC Moore

Academy Sports and Outdoors

Ace Hardware

Ann Taylor

BJ’s – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Barnes & Noble (open for Black Friday as early as 8 a.m.)

Bob’s Discount Furniture

Burlington Coat Factory (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Costco

Crate & Barrel (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

Fleet Farm

Guitar Center – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Half-Price Books

Hobby Lobby – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

HomeGoods – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

JO-ANN (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)

Lowe’s – (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)

Marshalls – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Menards

Neiman Marcus (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

Nordstrom

Office Depot (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

OfficeMax (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

Petco – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

PetSmart

Pier 1 (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

REI (closed on Black Friday, as well)

Sam’s Club

Sierra Trading Post – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Staples

Stein Mart

The Container Store

T.J.Maxx – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

True Value

The stores that will open are: