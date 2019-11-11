SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Popular Contemporary Christian Music artist Lauren Daigle has added a Sacramento stop to her world tour.

Daigle announced 13 new dates to her first arena tour on Monday. Her recent album, “Look Up Child,” won two Grammy Awards and spawned several top-charting singles.

NEW SHOWS added to the Lauren Daigle World Tour!! 🎶 We’re heading to New Orleans, Portland, San Diego, Birmingham, and more!! Tickets go on sale this Friday, but you can sign up below to get FIRST ACCESS to the ticket pre-sale starting tomorrow. https://t.co/Vs0H43M3hd pic.twitter.com/eBDXgaMEb8 — Lauren Daigle (@Lauren_Daigle) November 11, 2019

The artist has sold out 81 performances since that album was released.

Sacramento gets an April 16, 2020 date with Daigle at the Golden 1 Center.

Tickets for the Sacramento show go on sale starting Friday, Nov. 15.