SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento Kings have confirmed that guard De’Aaron Fox has a sprained ankle and will be out for about three to four weeks.

The injury, which was confirmed through an MRI, happened at the end of practice Monday, according to a statement from the team. They will update Fox’s status “as appropriate.”

In his third year with the NBA, Fox has averaged 18.2 points per game through the Kings during the 2019-20 season.