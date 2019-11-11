



SUISUN CITY (CBS13) — A Suisun City firefighter drove an elderly resident’s motorized scooter home Monday afternoon after a rollover accident.

The fire department said it received a call for a motorized scooter rollover accident into a ditch on the McCoy Creek. Firefighters found an elderly man on the ground with his scooter on top of him. He was checked for injuries but denied medical condition.

Unfortunately, he was not in any condition to ride his scooter home. So, fire engineer Che Salabaria drove the scooter 2.2 miles back to the man’s residence while he was given a ride by Suisun City Police.