FAIR OAKS (CBS13) – A parking lot in Fair Oaks flooded due to a broken fire hydrant late Monday morning.

The scene is at the Quail Pointe Shopping Center near Sunrise and Madison avenues.

As seen in pictures from the scene taken by bystanders, some cars were flooded up to their wheel wells.

IN PHOTOS: Water Main Break In Fair Oaks (swipe for more)

Scene of the flooding. (Credit: Ashley McDonald)

The water had drained by 2 p.m.

No significant damage to any cars was reported.