SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A south Sacramento donut shop is still open for business after someone crashed through the front of the business, then drove away.

It happened shortly before midnight Monday at Superior Donuts on Franklin Boulevard and 26th Avenue.

The owner of the shop says he has contacted his landlord about the crash, though what led up to it is still unclear.

No injuries were reported.

Police have not released any information on the vehicle involved in the crash.