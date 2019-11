SAN FRANCISCO (CBS13) – Someone has defaced a mural of immigrant and workers’ rights leader Dolores Huerta.

A Mission District mural that features Huerta’s image, alongside civil rights leader Cesar Chavez, was vandalized over the weekend. Huerta’s eyes were blacked out.

Similar graffiti also turned up on a likeness of Nelson Mandela nearby.

Huerta, 89, has worked for decades advocating for the rights of immigrants, farm workers and women in the US.

No suspect information has been released.