Buy One More Turkey
We’re live with the amazing folks from Friends of Folsom to help kick off their annual turkey drive! This morning volunteers are camped out in front of the Folsom Walmart asking shoppers to simply "buy one more" turkey to donate!
9 minutes ago
Swipe Up!
Swipe Up! Alexis features some of Lori Wallace's favorite Instagram finds and offers special discount codes for Good Day viewers!
12 minutes ago
Downtown Cambi Brown Pt. 2
Downtown Cambi Brown has more from the town of Placerville! Now she's checking out Placerville News Company!
35 minutes ago
Sing it to Me
Tina challenges the Host’s on their lyrical skills.
42 minutes ago
Dad Joke of the Day: Opera
Cody is here with a joke to make your kids laugh (or groan) at breakfast this morning.
1 hour ago
Latest
Monday's Show Info (11/11/19)
Sunday's Show Info (11/10/19)
Saturday's Show Info (11/9/19)
Friday's Show Info (11/8/19)
Thursday's Show Info (11/7/19)
‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’ Teaser Trailer
November 11, 2019 at 6:26 am
