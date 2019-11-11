



In search of a new favorite Japanese spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Japanese spots around Sacramento, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

1. Kru Contemporary Japanese Cuisine

Photo: igor o./Yelp

First on the list is Kru Contemporary Japanese Cuisine. Located at 3135 Folsom Blvd. in East Sacramento, the sushi bar and Japanese spot is the highest-rated Japanese restaurant in Sacramento, boasting 4.5 stars out of 662 reviews on Yelp.

2. Ramen House Ryujin

Photo: jessalyn p./Yelp

Next up is Newton Booth’s Ramen House Ryujin, situated at 1831 S St. With 4.5 stars out of 2,743 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score ramen and noodles has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Heat Shabu Baru

Photo: mei w./Yelp

Land Park’s Heat Shabu Baru, located at 2416 18th St., Suite E, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Japanese and Asian fusion spot, which offers hot pot and more, 4.5 stars out of 1,054 reviews.

4. Osaka-Ya

photo: jeanie l./yelp

Osaka-Ya, a Japanese spot that offers desserts, shaved ice and more in Southside Park, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 557 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2215 10th St. to see for yourself.

5. Poke Fix

Photo: bonnie n./Yelp

Check out Poke Fix, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 383 reviews on Yelp. You can find the sushi bar and Hawaiian spot, which offers poke and more, at 3880 Truxel Road, Suite 200.