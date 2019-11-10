SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Veterans Day is upon us and plenty of events will be going on around the region to celebrate and salute our country’s heroes.

Here is what’s planned on Monday, November 11, for Veterans Day 2019.

8 a.m.

William Jessup University in Rocklin will be hosting its 11th annual Veterans Day ceremony at 8 a.m. at the flagpole located at the front of the campus. The university police department is hosting in cooperation with the university’s veterans organization.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain is hosting a Veterans Day Rock Star Salute which begins at 8 a.m. The ceremony is an all-day event and includes a complimentary buffet at Fresh Harvest until 2:30 p.m. “To commemorate this special day, guests and employees of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain are invited to sign a Wall of Appreciation thanking the U.S. Armed forces for their service,” the hotel said.

10 a.m.

The Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink opened on November 1 and is offering free all-day ice skating for all veterans and active military members with a valid ID. The rink will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and is located on 7th and K streets.

Veterans Day parades will be hosted in multiple locations. Those take place as follows:

9 a.m.

The city of Sacramento’s 9th annual parade kicks off at Capitol Mall at 9 a.m. and will include a special salute to military women of the past, present and future. Street parking is free all day for attendees.

The 19th annual Folsom Veterans Day Parade also starts at 9 a.m. The parade begins on East Bidwell Street near Montrose Drive and will travel westbound on E. Bidwell Street, northbound on Coloma Street, and will proceed to Natoma Street. It will end at Folsom City Lions Park with a ceremony to honor local veterans at the Veterans Memorial.

10:50 a.m.

A parade in Auburn starts at 10:50 a.m. on the corner of Lincoln Way and Cleveland Street. Must check-in by 10 a.m. A special “Celebrating the American Legion Centennial” commemorative medal will be given to the first 700 veterans at the parade. The event will begin with a complimentary breakfast from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

11 a.m.

Elk Grove’s 18th annual Veterans Day Parade begins at 11 a.m. at the Elk Grove Shopping Center on Elk Grove Florin Road. All ceremonies begin at 10 a.m. The parade will march south on Elk Grove Florin Road to Elk Grove National Park.