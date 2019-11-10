TURLOCK (CBS13) — A 22-year-old suspected drunk driver died Sunday after crashing into a telephone pole and concrete wall in Turlock.

Turlock police said the driver was moving at a high rate of speed near the intersection of West Main Street and West Avenue South when he hit a concrete island and lost control.

Police said the vehicle then struck a telephone pole, shearing it from its base. The car then hit a concrete wall and rolled over into the intersection of West Main Street and Farr Street, with the driver partially ejected from the vehicle.

Officials declared the 22-year-old dead on the scene.

Authorities said they believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle. His name has not yet been released.