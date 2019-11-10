SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Southwest launched new non-stop flights from Sacramento to Hawaii on Sunday.

The inaugural flight took off from Sacramento International Airport on Sunday morning.

“Southwest Airlines provides our customers with another opportunity to find competitively priced nonstops to Hawaii, a destination in high demand from Sacramento,” says Director Cindy Nichol, Sacramento County Department of Airports. “This new service, coupled with the success of flights to Hawaii on Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines, demonstrates this region’s demand for easy access to the islands.”

The daily flights to Honolulu will leave Sacramento International Airport at 10:50 a.m. and return at 2:10 p.m., Southwest said. It is now the 5th nonstop to Hawaii from Sacramento.

Southwest said another flight service to Kahului Airport in Maui will begin in March.

Sacramento County officials said SMF is on track to serve 13 million passengers in 2019.