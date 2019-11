WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Over 2,000 people in West Sacramento are without power Sunday night due to a PG&E outage.

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time. PG&E is investigating and says the estimated time of restoration is approximately 2:15 p.m.

The affected area impacts 2,032 customers and stretches from just south of West Capitol Avenue and before Interstate 80 up towards Sacramento Avenue.