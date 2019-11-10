LODI (CBS13) — Deputies arrested a man Sunday morning who barricaded himself in a trailer and attempted to leak propane into the residence while holding hostages in Lodi.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the man’s relatives regarding a mental health issue he was having. The family told law enforcement the man was trying to leak propane into the residence located on the 11000 block of North Jack Tone Road.

Several crews were called to the scene for assistance, including SWAT and hostage negotiation.

Deputies said they were able to successfully evacuate all residents in the trailer and the surrounding area.

The man, believed to be in his 50s, was taken into custody after approximately 3 hours. He was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on charges including making criminal threats.