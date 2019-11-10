NEVADA CITY (CBS13) — A pedestrian in a crosswalk died Sunday afternoon in Nevada City after getting hit by a pickup truck.

Officer Steele with the California Highway Patrol Grass Valley Division said the crash happened at around 5:40 p.m. in the Highway 49 and Newtown Road intersection.

The pedestrian, a 49-year-old woman out of Grass Valley, was walking in a crosswalk when a Dodge pickup truck driven by a 45-year-old Grass Valley man traveling southbound on the highway hit her.

Steele said drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors in this incident.

As of now, no arrests have been made. The identities of the two involved have not yet been released.

The investigation is still underway and crews will be on the scene for approximately two more hours.

Officials advise avoiding the area until the scene is cleared.