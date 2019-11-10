AUBURN (CBS13) — The Auburn Police Department released bodycam footage of an arrest to show how quickly an officer can be put in danger.

The footage shows an officer attempting to place a man into the back of a patrol car after the man had maneuvered his handcuffs from his back to the front of his body and was being uncooperative, Auburn PD said.

When the officer told the man he would be placed in the back of the car, the man attacked the officer and reached for his gun and taser, even managing to knock a magazine off the officer’s belt.

The officer then wrestled the suspect to the ground and held him in place until other units arrived.