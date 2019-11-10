SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento police said two men that were shot in north Sacramento Sunday afternoon are expected to survive.

The shooting happened around just before 1 p.m. on the 2800 block of Gateway Oaks Drive.

Police said both men are expected to live and are now in the hospital — one with non-life-threatening injuries and the other with serious injuries.

As of now, there is no suspect information available.

Police said there does not appear to be a threat to public safety.

More details to follow.