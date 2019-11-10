



— One person is dead and two others injured following a crash in Ceres on Sunday.

Ceres police said a Chevy pickup truck and a Toyota Corolla collided in the intersection of Crows Landing and Hackett roads at around 10 a.m.

Three individuals were involved in the crash — two in the truck and 1 in the Corolla.

All three were taken to the hospital where the driver of the Corolla was later pronounced dead. The other two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Ceres PD said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No further information regarding the people involved has been released at this time.