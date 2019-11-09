YUBA CITY (CBS13) — A man suspected of shooting a person in a Yuba City restaurant Friday was located and arrested in Southern California.

Yuba City police responded to a shots fired call at Tortilleria Flores located at 120 Percy Avenue and found a man with a gunshot wound and what were considered life-threatening injuries.

Officers identified the suspected shooter as 35-year-old Victor Esquivel, of Yuba City, who had left the area prior to their arrival. The injured person

Yuba City PD said the California Highway Patrol was provided information on the suspect and CHP was able to locate and arrest Esquivel at around 1 a.m. Saturday near Santa Clarita.

Esquivel now faces attempted murder charges.

Yuba City PD said they believe both men involved in the shooting were engaged in an argument prior to the incident.

The case remains under investigation.