



— The city of Vacaville is honoring its military veterans just in time for Veterans Day.

It’s all part of a Hometown Hero program where they pay a special tribute by installing large street banners of veterans.

The banners were installed Saturday on city-owned lights along Peabody Road.

Families and residents say they hope the program will expand to other cities.

“It’s just a wonderful tribute,” a sister of one of the tributes said. “And to watch the breeze blow their face a little bit and have people drive in and see these handsome men in uniform…it’s a wonderful thing. I’m hoping a lot more people participate in the future.”

The banners will stay up for six to 12 months.

The program is open to active, retired, deceased or honorably discharged members of all five U.S. Armed Forces service branches. To learn how to apply, go here.

The initial heroes being honored are:

William P. Weekley

Eugene “Ric” Ricci

James G. Gingras

Randall D. Osborn D.P.M.

Mark C. Helton

Daniel Hughes

Daniel Parker-Tiret

Jack Elroy Gardner

Jose M. Valenzuela

James F. Whitmore

Devin B. Donovan

Josiah Alderton

Robert Myers

Joseph Chappell

Nathan M. Tawbush

Bill Ferguson

Otha L. Livingston

Deven C. Cook-Oliver