Sei Bella Boutique

1950 Douglas Blvd, Roseville

916.789.0404

seibellaboutique.com

Touch-A-Truck

Today

9am to 1pm

Raley Field parking lot

Sacramento Discovery Shop

2708 Marconi Avenue

Sacramento

916.484.0227

https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate/more-ways-to-give/discovery-shops-national/california-discovery-shops/sacramento.html

6th Annual Winter Pet Care Drive

Loaves & Fishes

1351 N C St, Sacramento, CA 95811

Expanded Learning S.T.E.M.

Valley High School, 6300 Ehrhardt Ave, Sacramento, CA 95823

Saturday, November 9th — 8:00am and 12:00

The Nutcracker

Memorial Auditorium

December 12-22, 2019

Open House

2420 N Street, Sacramento

FREE, Saturday, November 9th at 12pm

116th Birthday for Old Marshall School

Saturday, November 9

4-6 p.m.

2718 G Street in Midtown

Free & Open to the Public!

For more information about the Old Marshall School 116th birthday celebration, please visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1037215849960240/

Coats for Kids

1649 Las Vegas St. Modesto

9am-1pm

child must be present

https://www.facebook.com/SalvationArmyModestoRedShield/

KW Recovery Lab

330 Crane Ave Turlock

(209) 250-2555

https://www.facebook.com/KWRecoveryLab/

Little Tunes

223 S Golden State Blvd, Ste. 15, Turlock

209-648-9340

https://www.facebook.com/Little-Tunes-114319906635742/

https://littletunes.us/

Annual Holiday Open House

Today 10am-3pm

Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc.

9001 Lander Ave, Hilmar

(209) 656-1196

https://www.facebook.com/events/1471705719637486/

SPOT Workout (Obstacle Fitness Group)

Sunday, November 10th, from 9am-11am

Loomis Basin Park South

Asking $10 per participant.

http://www.SPOTworkouts.com

http://www.sacramentopremierobstacletraining.com

Curtains Up Fundraiser

Saturday, November 9, Beginning at 5 p.m. & 6pm

Sacramento Theatre Company at

1419 H Street, Sacramento, CA 95814

$50 for one show, $80 for both shows

Online: tickets.sactheatre.org

Phone: 916-443-6722

Veteran’s Appreciation Day

Roseville Future Nissan

600 Automall Dr, Roseville,