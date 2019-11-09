SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — One person has died and several more injured after a suspected DUI driver crashed into an SUV in south Sacramento on Saturday.

CHP officers said a Honda sped through a red light while driving northbound on Bader Road and crashed into an SUV near the Calvine and Bader roads intersection. The Honda lost control and crashed into a crosswalk signal pole, CHP said.

The driver of the Honda was later confirmed to be driving drunk, CHP said.

Including the Honda’s driver, the car contained three people. The driver and rear passenger suffered moderate and major injuries. The front passenger was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

A total of four passengers were in the SUV. All four suffered minor injuries and were treated and released at the scene.