VACAVILLE (CBS13) — A quick-thinking Vacaville police officer and local resident are being hailed as heroes after they spotted a man on the side of the road that needed help Saturday morning.

The Vacaville Police Department said the officer was driving along Nut tree Road when she saw a man fall onto a busy roadway after experiencing a seizure.

The officer, along with another community member, ran to help the man and safely moved him away from the road and onto nearby grass.

Vacaville PD said the man was transported to a local hospital shortly later.