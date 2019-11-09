SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was in Sacramento Saturday celebrating 100 years since women’s suffrage.

Women were granted the right to vote with the passage of the 19th amendment to the U.S. Constitution in 1920.

On Saturday, Pelosi spoke to a crowd of women saying there’s still work to be done.

“To honor their work, women must vote because when women vote, women win, and when women win, America succeeds,” Pelosi said.

More than half of women who were eligible to vote cast ballots in the last midterms.