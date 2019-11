ELK GROVE (CBS13) — The California Highway Patrol said traffic was impacted Saturday night in Elk Grove due to a crash in the area of Calvine and Bader roads.

CHP units said the crash involved a Toyota SUV and Toyota sedan.

It is unclear how many people were involved, but officials performed CPR on at least one person.

All passengers involved have reportedly been removed from their vehicles. No further details have been released.

More updates to follow.