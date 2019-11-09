SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A bicyclist died Friday evening after being struck by an SUV on Folsom Boulevard.

Sacramento police responded to the 8600 block of Folsom Boulevard just before 8 p.m. following reports of a crash, which involved a Chevrolet Suburban and a bicycle.

Officers found the bicyclist in the roadway with major injuries. He was declared dead at the scene.

Investigators found through witness reports and evidence at the scene that the SUV was traveling eastbound on Folsom Boulevard and struck the bicyclist who was in the roadway. Police said the driver of the SUV then swerved off the road and lost control before coming to a stop against a tree.

All occupants of the SUV walked away uninjured and remained on the scene to cooperate with authorities.

Police said there are no crosswalks in the area of the crash and that speed did not appear to be a factor. Officers said the driver did not appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The identity of the bicyclist has yet to be released.

No further information regarding the crash is available at this time.