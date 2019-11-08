DAVIS (CBS13) – UC Davis is accepting blame after some student workers didn’t get their paychecks on time.

On Thursday, after dozens of student workers walked out in protest, the university said that it was working to resolve the issue.

Officials say they failed to prepare for a new payroll system – called UC Path – that was put into place back in September.

The chancellor has directed that all students get paid immediately.

“We are putting substantial resources towards resolving this and we are cutting checks twice daily to get affected student employees paid what they are owed as soon as possible,” UC Davis officials said in a statement.

It’s unclear how long student workers went without paychecks.