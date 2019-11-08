SUISUN CITY (CBS13) — A Thursday night standoff in Suisun City ended with an arrest after police responded to reports of a man threatening a woman with a knife.

Officers arrived on the 1600 block of Hickman Circle shortly after 9:30 p.m. and met with a woman who told police she had a restraining order against her estranged husband, identified as 39-year-old Suisun City resident Edgar Nunez, and that he was inside of her home.

The woman then told law enforcement that Nunez pulled a knife on her and threatened her.

Officers found that Nunez had a felony warrant out for his arrest. While attempting to speak with the suspect, Nunez had barricaded himself inside of a closet in the home.

The officers said they heard what sounded like a gun being loaded and decided to exit the residence and call for more resources.

Solano County SWAT and additional Suisun police crews arrived on the scene, prompting Nunez to exit the residence and allowing the officers to arrest him.

Nunez was booked into the Solano County Jail on numerous felony charges.