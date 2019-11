STOCKTON (CBS13) — A 49-year-old motorcyclist died Thursday night after colliding with a vehicle in Stockton.

Stockton police said the crash happened near Pacific Avenue and Brookside Road.

The motorcyclist was found dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of the involved vehicle stayed on the scene and remained cooperative.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

No further information has been released regarding the decedent.