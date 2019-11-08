SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two men were arrested after a probation search Thursday led to the discovery of over $250,000 worth of drugs and seven firearms in Sacramento.

The Sacramento County Probation Department’s Investigation and Supervision Unit issued three search warrants on David Hansen, 48, who is on probation for possessing methamphetamine for sale.

Hansen was at a residence on Hackberry Lane where a search of his vehicle uncovered over two pounds of methamphetamine, a quarter pound of heroin and over $3,900 in cash.

Two other residences associated with Hansen were searched as part of the investigation. A house in Auburn had six guns, thousands of bullets, a bulletproof vest, over $3,200 in cash, a stolen trailer, heroin and a pipe bomb.

Swipe left for photos of the two men arrested and the confiscated items.

BARTON SLOAN (credit: Sacramento County Probation Department)

DAVID HANSEN (credit: Sacramento County Probation Department)

ANOTHER REVOLVER (credit: Sacramento County Probation Department)

REVOLVER (credit: Sacramento County Probation Department)

GUN PIC (credit: Sacramento County Probation Department)

DRUGS IN BAG (credit: Sacramento County Probation Department)

BAGS OF DRUGS (credit: Sacramento County Probation Department)

The third house on the 5300 block of Manzanita Avenue in Carmichael contained large amounts of methamphetamine, heroin, and a loaded gun.

Barton Sloan. 36, was located and arrested at the Manzanita house.