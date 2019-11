NATOMAS (CBS13) — Several cars were vandalized in a Natomas neighborhood overnight.

Sacramento police are on the scene at Dasco Way.

smashed windows (credit: Ernesto Mejia)

smashed window (credit: Ernesto Mejia)

neighbors pd (credit: Ernesto Mejia)

A suspect in the break-ins.

Several car windows were smashed and items were reported stolen.

One AAA employee on the scene also said some cars had their gas tanks punctured.

Very little information has been released as of now.

This is a developing story. CBS13 will update you as we learn new information.