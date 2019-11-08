MANTECA (CBS13) — Manteca police arrested a man Thursday who led officers on a chase in a vehicle stolen from a local car lot.

Officers said an alarm call went off around 2:30 a.m. at Sunset Motors at 910 W. Yosemite Avenue.

A responding officer followed a silver sedan spotted leaving the lot. The vehicle then took off at a high rate of speed eastbound on W. Yosemite Avenue.

The sedan, gaining distance from the officer, attempted to turn northbound on N. Main Street and crashed into a traffic signal pole on the northeast corner of the intersection.

The man ran before the officer arrived and a short pursuit transpired until the suspect was trapped in a dead-end alley behind the 133 Club.

The suspect, who has yet to be identified, was arrested and confirmed as the person who stole the car from the dealership, Manteca police said.

Police said two other vehicles were stolen from the dealership. It is unclear if the suspect has any ties to those two.