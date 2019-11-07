RIPON (CBS13) — Police arrested three men suspected of burglarizing a Ripon business on Thursday.

Ripon PD said they received reports from an employee at the business at approximately 1:02 a.m. regarding people who were on the property illegally.

When arriving at the business located on the 700 block of S. Stockton Avenue, officers found two men — Manteca residents Robert Clift, 18, and Joseph Aguilar-Larson, 19 — opening a rollup door and entering the business. Officers arrested both men after a short foot chase inside of the building.

Ripon PD said officers located a third suspect, 19-year-old Manteca resident Derek Slichter, shortly later hiding amongst storage containers.

Swipe left for photos of each suspect.

Robert Clift mug (credit: Ripon PD)

Joseph Aguilar-Larson mug (credit: Ripon PD)

Derek Slichter mug (credit: Ripon PD)

A fourth suspect not located at the scene is being sought out. No suspect description has been released.

Investigators discovered one of the suspects was a former employee at the business and used a set of keys he got while working there to get inside.

Ripon PD said all three arrested men were booked into the San Joaquin County jail on charges including burglary, conspiracy to commit a crime, obstruction of an officer, and possession of burglary tools.