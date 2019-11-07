



— It’s one of the hottest debates to happen when the fall season rolls around and the year comes to a close.

It’s like when your local Target puts Halloween decorations on display at the beginning of September or when your neighbor leaves their Christmas lights up year-round.

Mariah Carey, Michael Bublé, Brenda Lee and Run DMC are just a few of the voices that fill retail stores, plazas and radio stations during the holiday season.

We all sing or hum along to Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Jingle Bells, and Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town while skating in the downtown Sacramento ice rink or when we’re sitting around our trees with our families eating Santa’s cookies and opening presents.

But sometimes, Christmas music (and even Christmas movies) shows up before our Thanksgiving dinners come and go. Even the Christmas tree at the State Capitol has already been put up.

This brings us to ask: Is there a time when it’s considered too early to listen to Christmas music?

