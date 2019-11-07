



— A Stockton man was sentenced to nine years in prison for distributing child pornography, U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott announced Thursday.

Jason Solomon, 44, used social media in July 2016 to send images of children engaged in sexual activities to a then-15-year-old girl, according to court documents.

Law enforcement later became aware of Solomon’s communication and social media interactions with the young girl.

In January 2018, Solomon was found to be in possession of additional similar images, including some that depicted the molestation of infants.

Solomon pleaded guilty to the charges in October 2018.