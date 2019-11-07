ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Elk Grove police are investigating a fatal hit and run crash on Waterman Road.

Police said an adult male was walking on the shoulder of Waterman Road around 6 p.m. Thursday when an SUV driving north veered across the street, fatally striking him.

Police have not identified the victim but family members at the scene say 85-year-old Edward Villasenor was killed in the crash.

Officers say it’s unclear why the driver crossed over the roadway. There are no sidewalks in this part of town. Upon impact, Villasenor was reportedly dragged dozens of feet. The driver then sped off from the scene.

The victim’s niece and granddaughter were at the scene of the crash and told CBS13 Villasenor lived in the neighborhood.

And those who know him, his neighbors, are devastated.

“There are no words. Such a nice guy. A grandpa and a father and a husband, just gone that quick. It’s hard to believe,” neighbor Jack Robinson said.

Police said the suspect vehicle was described as a red SUV, possibly a Ford Explorer, with front-end damage. The driver is described as a Hispanic or white man. The vehicle was last seen driving west on Calvine Road.

If you see the vehicle, please call 911.

Waterman Road is closed between Sheldon Road and Brown Road as officers investigate the collision.