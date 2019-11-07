



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A family is without a home after a fire ripped through an apartment complex in Del Paso Heights early Thursday morning.

The scene was on Grand Avenue by May Street. At first, neighbors thought they heard gunshots and called 911, but Sacramento Fire Department officials say what they heard were really loud pops from the scene of the fire.

Firefighters believe the flames started in the bedroom area of one unit. They were able to contain the flames to that one unit, but it was a complete loss.

No one was reported injured after the fire.

Exactly what started the fire is still under investigation.

Officials say the Red Cross is expected to help the family get back on their feet.