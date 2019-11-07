SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – It’s take two for the delivery of the State Christmas Tree after the first tree selected for the State Capitol cracked on Tuesday.

The original tree, a 71-foot red fir was harvested from Latour Demonstration State Forest in Shasta County, arrived with much fanfare around lunchtime Tuesday, but by early afternoon it was nowhere to be found.

Capitol Christmas Tree

The California Department of General Services posted an update on Facebook saying, “Upon arrival, the tree was found to be damaged. It was later determined that the tree would be unsafe to place on the Capitol West Steps.”

A second tree was identified by the Department of General Services and CAL FIRE and cut down Wednesday.

The State Christmas Tree is donated so replacing the original is not costing taxpayers any additional money.

So what happens to the original tree? CBS13 found out earlier this year that trees selected as the State Christmas Tree are chipped once they come down. The mulch is then used in shrub beds at state facilities, including the Rose Garden.