Question of the Day Pt 2Tina wants to know: What is your favorite ocean side place to visit?

14 hours ago

Trivia Toast Pt 2Courtney is back to test our knowledge on the Shrek Movies.

14 hours ago

Beaver Vineyards Pt 2Lori Wallace is in Walnut Grove getting a ride around Beaver Vineyards!

15 hours ago

Wake Up For Wishes Pt 2Cambi Brown is in Sacramento at the Wake up for Wishes breakfast where they are giving one young boy a trip of a life-time!

15 hours ago

Midtown Chandelier Installation Pt 2Jordan Segundo is in Midtown Sacramento getting a look at some colorful new light installations.

15 hours ago