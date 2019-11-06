Sample the Dunkin’ Beyond Sausage Sandwich!!
Nov. 8 & Nov. 9
8am-10am
FREE!!!
Dunkin’ Locations Nationwide
https://www.dunkindonuts.com/en
ReStore Bulk Furniture Sale
Going Through Saturday
819 N 10th St.
CAPITAL THERAPY DOGS:
https://capitaltherapydogs.org/
Thrive Arts Gala
Friday Nov. 8
7pm-9pm
Bayside Blue Oaks
10000 Alantown Dr, Roseville
Tickets Available Online: https://thriveconference.ticketspice.com/thrive-arts-gala-2019
The Bartlett
http://www.thedeltabartlett.com
Ascension Art Exhibit
November 6-9 and 14-16
The MACC
10191 Mills Station Road
Rancho Cordova
FREE Admission
More Info: http://www.RCMACC.org
The Bizarre Zone
Red Carpet Premiere
Tonight 6pm
Vacaville Performing Arts Theater
Contact: slabreqcue@solanocoe.net for seats!!
HIGH END HOMES
$2.8 Million – Arden Oaks
(916) 204-8900
http://www.kimpacini.com/
Darkheart Brewing
Open Thursday-Monday
4339 Auburn Blvd.
Sacramento
(916) 333-1192
http://www.Darkheartbrewing.com
Queen Sheba
1704 Broadway
Sacramento
916.446.1223
Fight With Vince
Saturday, Nov 9
8:15 am and 9:30 am
fightwithvince.eventbrite.com
GOODWILL STORE & OUTLET GRAND OPENING
3689 INDUSTRIAL BLVD
WEST SACRAMENTO
NOVEMBER 11
DOORS OPEN AT 8AM
THE DRESS FIEND
@thedressfiend
GOODWILL
@goodwillsacnev